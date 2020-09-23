It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Logitech's G533 Wireless Headset Has DTS Surround Sound, Down to $74

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsLogitechLogitech Deals
77
Save
Logitech G533 Wireless Headset | $74 | Amazon
Logitech G533 Wireless Headset | $74 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Logitech G533 Wireless Headset | $74 | Amazon

Amazon has a great sticker price on the Logitech G533 right now, offering the well-rated wireless gaming headset for $74, down from a $150 MSRP. With DTS 7.1 surround sound you’ll get full immersion in supported movies and games, and this is a Lightspeed connection, giving you a solid, low latency connection up to 15 meters from the source. The embedded boom mic has a pop filter embedded, and you can toggle mute simply by tucking it away.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Eliminate Excess Calories With a Magic Chef Air Fryer for $25

Clear Up Some Desk Space With a $23 Dual Monitor Arm

iPad Who? For Under $200, You Should Buy an Android Tablet

Record Your Road Incidents Discretely With Aukey's 1080p Mini Dash Cam, Now Just $26