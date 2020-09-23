Logitech's G533 Wireless Headset Has DTS Surround Sound, Down to $74

Logitech G533 Wireless Headset Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Logitech G533 Wireless Headset | $74 | Amazon

Amazon has a great sticker price on the Logitech G533 right now, offering the well-r ated wireless gaming headset for $74, down from a $150 MSRP. With DTS 7.1 surround sound you’ll get full immersion in supported movies and games, and this is a Lightspeed connection, giving you a solid, low latency connection up to 15 meters from the source. The embedded boom mic has a pop filter embedded, and you can toggle mute simply by tucking it away.