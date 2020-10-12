Logitech's G533 Wireless Gaming Headset Falls to $66

Logitech G533 Wireless Headset Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Logitech G533 Wireless Headset | $66 | Walmart

This wireless Logitech headset is nearly down to its lowest price ever. Walmart has it for just $1 more than the previous best at $66. Crashing all the way from a $150 MSRP, the Logitech G533 features 7.1 surround sound with DTS Headphone:X, they work up to 15 meters from the base, and they’ll last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

There’s a ton of padding for comfort in this sleek minimalist design, and with on-ear volume controls and flip-to-mute, there’s not a whole lot getting in your way during intense gaming sessions. WIth the Logitech app, you’ll be able to customize EQ levels and per-channel volume, perfect for amplifying the sounds of those Call of Duty foot soldiers running up behind you.