Logitech's G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is Super Responsive and Falls to $35

If you’ve made peace with the fact that you’ll be missing out on precious miliseconds of reaction time with a wireless mouse, this deal on a Logitech G305 may be exactly what you need. It typically goes for $60, but Logitech has slashed its price to $40 for a limited time, and you can take an extra $5 off with code LOGITECHGSAVE10.

With its proprietary Lightspeed protocol , Logitech’s wireless products claim to offer latency performance close to wired, which still isn’t perfect and will irk most high-level gamers’ OCD regardless.