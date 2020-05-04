It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

Logitech's G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is Super Responsive and Falls to $35

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsLogitechLogitech Deals
1.6K
1
Save
Logitech G305 Lightspeed | $35 | Logitech | Use code LOGITECHGSAVE10
Logitech G305 Lightspeed | $35 | Logitech | Use code LOGITECHGSAVE10
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Logitech G305 Lightspeed | $35 | Logitech | Use code LOGITECHGSAVE10

If you’ve made peace with the fact that you’ll be missing out on precious miliseconds of reaction time with a wireless mouse, this deal on a Logitech G305 may be exactly what you need. It typically goes for $60, but Logitech has slashed its price to $40 for a limited time, and you can take an extra $5 off with code LOGITECHGSAVE10.

Advertisement

With its proprietary Lightspeed protocol, Logitech’s wireless products claim to offer latency performance close to wired, which still isn’t perfect and will irk most high-level gamers’ OCD regardless.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Your Zoom Calls Suck, but This Gear Can Make Them Better

A Mint Condition iPhone 8 From Back Market Killed My Fear of Buying Refurbished

Save 65% at Wayfair and Turn Your Backyard Into a Paradise With Their Outdoor Sale

You'll Never Need to Borrow a Drill Again With Bosch's $99 Combo Kit