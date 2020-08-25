It's all consuming.
Logitech's G203 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse Is $30

Logitech G203 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse | $30 | Best Buy
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Save a decent $10 on a Logitech G203 Gaming mouse at Best Buy. The mouse is only $30, lights up cool colors, and can the buttons can be programmed easily for an array of commands on any game you play. It also has an adjustable 8000 dpi sensor for precision and responsiveness, and compatibility with most Windows, Chrome and macOS devices. Grab it before it’s gone!

