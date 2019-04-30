Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Apple Pencil is one of the best styli out there for artists, but if you just want to jot down notes on your iPad, the Logitech Crayon is more than good enough, at a lower price.



Normally $70, Amazon’s got it marked down to an all-time low $50 today. Just note that it’s only compatible with the latest iPad (currently on sale for $250), the new iPad Air, and the new iPad Mini; it won’t work with any iPad Pro or older iPad models.