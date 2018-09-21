Photo: Amazon

You can serve up professional-looking fajitas at home with this Lodge serving pan, now down to an all-time low $13, which is less than you’d spend on a half pound of chicken fajitas at your nearest Mexican joint.

You wouldn’t want to cook directly in this pan, but you can throw it in the oven or on the stove to heat up, then add your fajitas later for serving. It also includes a wooden base and a chili pepper handle mitt. Meat not included, sadly.