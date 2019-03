Photo: Amazon

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? This enameled model is only $53 on Amazon today, down from the usual $60, which is honestly a great price for this thing to begin with. I know you’re used to Lodge’s raw, black cast iron look, but you have to admit, “Island Spice Red” is pretty sporty.