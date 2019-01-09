Photo: Amazon

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? The three quart “combo cooker” only $27 on Amazon today, or about $9 less than usual. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.



Just note that this is a fairly small piece of cookware, and it best suited for cooking for two. For a sense of size, the skillet is roughly 10" in diameter, which is usable, but a little small if you’re cooking for a whole family.