Lodge's $10 Cast Iron Skillet Will Have You Cooking With Fire

Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Gabe Carey

Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet | $10 | Amazon

Lodge is well known for its affordable, yet still high quality cookware which i ncludes dutch ovens, baking dishes, griddles, and pans. Above all else, though, it has a reputation for cast iron skillets. Chief among them is this small 8-inch skillet, ideal for cooking at home and on the road. Currently half price on Amazon, this deal is too satiating to pass up.

With this pre-seasoned pan, you can bake, fry, sear, sauté, or braise your next delicious meal. Whether you’re cooking over the stovetop in your kitchen, on the grill in your backyard, or over a fire while camping, this hand- washable skillet has been fine-tuned by the South Pittsburg, Tennessee-based company for the optimal eating experience.

Great, now I want southern-style biscuits and gravy.