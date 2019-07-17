Image: Zach Custer (Amazon)

It’s been a very long time since I sat down with a book and tore through 140 pages before moving again. But that’s what happened when I opened Michelle McNamara’s true crime thriller, I’ll Be Gone In The Dark. If you don’t know the best seller, it’sa chronicle of the Golden State Killer’s decade long rampage across California, and the search to find the killer. The fact that the book precedes last year’s identification and arrest of the man responsible in no way diminishes the work. It’s absolutely captivating and horrifying: you can’t put it down.

I paid the full $18 for it, and would probably pay double in hindsight. But you can grab it for just $10 as a paperback today.