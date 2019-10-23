Lock In the Best Price Ever On Our Readers' Favorite VPN Service

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack , they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.