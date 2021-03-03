Lock and Load With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for $45 on Xbox

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: Activsion
Let’s get something straight: I’m not a Call of Duty person. It’s not even because of the complicated political aspects of the series either. I am just bad at it. Every time I try a demo for a Call of Duty game, I just do absolutely terrible. I am useless to any team I’m on and even worse as a lone wolf. This is to say that other people who are not me are very good at Call of Duty. If you’re one of those people, you can grab Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on sale for $45 over at the Microsoft Store (Xbox only, of course). The game’s cross-gen bundle is discounted too at $56, so you can get both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S optimized version of the game in one bundle. I will not see you on the battlefield.

