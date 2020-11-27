Load Up Your Tablet With a Ton of New Graphic Novels Thanks to Comixology's Black Friday Sale

Black Friday Sales | Comixology
Comixology is practically giving away a ton of graphic novels from every publisher imaginable. This is the perfect time of year to get cozy with coffee, cookies, and comics. The Black Friday Sale is massive so you’re sure to discover a new favorite or revisit an old cherished one. And because they’re all digital it’s a lot easier to collect as many as you’d like.
You could have the entire Scott Pilgrim series for just $11. If you’re a fan of the movie (who isn’t) and you haven’t read these I couldn’t recommend them enough. It’s fun to see where the movie went in a different direction. I actually prefer the book’s ending but that’s me being a comic snob...or is it? Oh and this one is all in color.
All of Comixology’s Original series have huge discounts too, some up to 70% off. I’m going to recommend Virtually Yours. First, the art is absolutely amazing and that’s all Elizabeth Beals. This is a great story about connecting and dating in the digital age. Jeremy Holt writes with such truth and genuineness this comic was a really fun journey and definitely made me think about my own habits in a virtual world.
I’m a huge Archie fan and I got the Golden Age book a few months ago to read during the quarantine. I’ve also read the bronze Age. The Best of Archie Americana is such a cool look at the evolution of the characters and the property through the years and how Riverdale changes with the culture too.