Load Up Your Tablet With a Ton of New Graphic Novels Thanks to Comixology's Black Friday Sale

Comixology is practically giving away a ton of graphic novels from every publisher imaginable . This is the perfect time of year to get cozy with coffee, cookies, and comics. The Black Friday Sale is massive so you’re sure to discover a new favorite or revisit an old cherished one. And because they’re all digital it’s a lot easier to collect as many as you’d like.

You could have the entire Scott Pilgrim series for just $11. If you’re a fan of the movie (who isn’t) and you haven’t read these I couldn’t recommend them enough. It’s fun to see where the movie went in a different direction . I actually prefer the book’ s ending but that’s me being a comic snob...or is it? Oh and this one is all in color.

All of Comixology’s Original series have huge discounts too, some up to 70% off. I’m going to recommend Virtually Yours. First, the art is absolutely amazing and that’s all Elizabeth Beals. This is a great story about connecting and dating in the digital age. Jeremy Holt writes with such truth and genuineness this comic was a really fun journey and definitely made me think about my own habits in a virtual world .

I’m a huge Archie fan and I got the Golden Age book a few months ago to read during the quarantine. I’ve also read the bronze Age. The Best of Archie Americana is such a cool look at the evolution of the characters and the property through the years and how Riverdale changes with the culture too.