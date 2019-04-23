Image: Nordstrom Rack

Laura Mercier has been a makeup counter stalwart for years and years—you don’t get that way by selling less-than-great products—and now, thanks to a Nordstrom Rack flash sale, you can stock your personal makeup collection with quality cosmetics from the brand. Prices start at just $15, and the sale includes everything from skincare to lipstick. That’s one good lookin’ deal if you ask me.