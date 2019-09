Screenshot: Amazon

Holy discounted comics, Batman! To celebrate Batman Day, Amazon’s offering big deals on over 200 digital Batman, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, and Batwoman comics, this weekend only. Most volumes are marked down to $5 from the usual $16-$20, and if you have any no-rush shipping credits on your Amazon account, they’ll automatically apply here.