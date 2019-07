Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Up to 50% Off Men’s and Women’s Fashion From Amazon Brands | Amazon

If your wardrobe is lacking in any category of clothing, chances are it’s available for cheap in this Prime Day sale on apparel from Amazon’s own brands. There are over 250 men’s and women’s items up for grabs, including tees, shorts, socks, dresses, button-downs, accessories, and much more. To make it easier to shop, I’d filter by gender—or just go ahead and scroll through all six pages.