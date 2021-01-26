Load up Some Deep Cuts During Best Buy's $8 Video Game Clearance Sale

$8 Video Games Image : Giovanni Colantonio

$8 Video Games | Best Buy

If you’re looking to load up some cheap physical games, Best Buy is currently running a clearance sale going on with games down to $8. I’m going to set your expectations up top here: you won’t find huge AAA releases in here. This is strictly more of a deep cut sale that includes titles like We Sing Country. That said, there are some real gems in here. The biggest deal in the bunch is Darksiders III, which is still a fairly recent hack and slash action game. Other than that, there’s a few notable indies in there if you’re looking for new multiplayer games, including Killer Queen Black and Moving Out. Take a peek through what’s there and see if anything else stands out to you.