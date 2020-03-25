It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media Deals

Load Up On Digital Magazine Annual Subscriptions For As Little As $5

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon deals
241
Save
Digital Magazine Annual Subscription Sale | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Digital Magazine Annual Subscription Sale | Amazon

Whether you’re into food, travel, fashion, tech features, or anything in between, Amazon has a year-long digital magazine subscription to sell you for as little as $5. Your options include Bon Apetit, Allrecipes, WIRED (congrats Alan!), Popular Mechanics and a whole lot more.

Advertisement

It’s pretty likely you have some spare time on your hands, so why not load your Kindle with a few magazines, and learn some new recipes?

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

I Work From Home and These Three Habits Give Me Structure

Amazon Warehouse Is Taking an Extra 20% Off Already Marked-Down Used Items During This Flash Sale

Game to Your Heart's Content With This $480 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games