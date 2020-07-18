It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Liven Up Your Wardrobe With $19 Summer Printed Shorts From JACHS NY

Elizabeth Henges
Summer Printed Shorts | $19 | JACHS NY | Use code PRT
Photo: JACHS NY

Have a bunch of solid colored, boring shorts? It’s time to spice up your shorts game! JACHS NY has a slew of printed shorts, and right now they’re a low $19 a piece if you use the code PRT at checkout. These babies usually go for $89, so to say this is a good deal is a bit of an understatement!

There are a few different prints you can grab, as well. There are louder prints, such as the classic Hawaiian print short, as well as the more muted lure print. Whatever your style, don’t let this deal pass you by!

