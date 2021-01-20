Liven Up Your PC Gaming Setup With This Sale on Razer Accessories

Up to 50% off Razer Gaming Accessories Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Up to 50% off Razer Gaming Accessories | Amazon

If you’re looking to redo your PC gaming set up a bit, Amazon is currently running a sale on Razer accessories. The sale features a range of products from keyboards to mice that’ll spruce up your desk real nice. You can check the full list, but here are a couple selections that caught out eye. First and foremost, this $40 Stormtrooper emblazoned mouse is an obvious stand out with its five programmable buttons and 350 hour battery life. Then there’s the $50 Ornata Expert keyboard, which is a hybrid mechanical and rubber dome keyboard that glows Razer green. And for a bit of a fun one, there’s a $16 mousepad that features everyone’s favorite Overwatch healer, Lucio. That’s just a small sample, so take a look and see if anything piques your interest.