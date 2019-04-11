If Cards Against Humanity is starting to feel a little stale, Funemployed is one of our favorite alternative adult party games, and it’s on sale for just $8 today on Amazon. Here’s what our Eric Ravenscraft had to say about it on The Inventory:

Funemployed gets you in the party mood by asking you to pretent you’re applying to a job you’re barely qualified for. You know, fun. Each round, there’s a job that everyone is trying to land, like Bounty Hunter or Mad Scientist. Players then have to build their resume with Qualification Cards like “Russian Accent,” or “Sexting.” How, exactly, does being good at sexting help you get a job as a bounty hunter? That’s up to you to explain. If you can sell yourself as a job candidate with the qualifications you have, you win.