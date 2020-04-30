Lively Is Giving Your Beauty Rest an Accessory Today With a Free Sleep Mask on All Orders

Free S leep M ask O n Al l O rders Photo : Lively

Free Sl eep M ask On A ll O rders | Lively



Lively was created with the pillars of high-style and comfort. Underwear and bras a literally the foundation of a woman’s wardrobe so comfort is king, well queen. Either way, those of us with long haul days need function but don’t mind fashion either. That’s what Lively does best. Today they’re adding an adorable “Hit Snooze” beauty mask to every order for free. No price minimum and no code needed.

Advertisement

They are also running a mix and match sale on bras and undies. No shame is spring cleaning your unmentionables drawer as a quarantine activity. Right now you can get 2 bras for $60 or 3 bras for $80. The undies run 3 for $25.

Free Shipping on all orders and it looks like the deal runs through May 4th.