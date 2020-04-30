It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Lively Is Giving Your Beauty Rest an Accessory Today With a Free Sleep Mask on All Orders

Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsLively
Free Sleep Mask On All Orders | Lively
Free Sleep Mask On All Orders | Lively
Photo: Lively

Free Sleep Mask On All Orders | Lively

Lively was created with the pillars of high-style and comfort. Underwear and bras a literally the foundation of a woman’s wardrobe so comfort is king, well queen. Either way, those of us with long haul days need function but don’t mind fashion either. That’s what Lively does best. Today they’re adding an adorable “Hit Snooze” beauty mask to every order for free. No price minimum and no code needed.

They are also running a mix and match sale on bras and undies. No shame is spring cleaning your unmentionables drawer as a quarantine activity. Right now you can get 2 bras for $60 or 3 bras for $80. The undies run 3 for $25.

Free Shipping on all orders and it looks like the deal runs through May 4th.

