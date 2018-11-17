Graphic: Shep McAllister

This DEWALT five-tool cordless combo kit would be the ultimate holiday gift for any home improvement enthusiast, and its $349 Black Friday price is a full $50 less than the previous all-time low on Amazon.



That’s a decent chunk of change, but it’s got everything you need to cosplay as a Property Brother, including a hammer drill, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, an impact driver, a work light, and two batteries that you can share between all the tools.