Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Anki toys are smart in more ways than one. They’re smart in the technological sense because you can control the cars from your phone, but they’re also smart in the “why didn’t anybody think of this sooner?” way. Racing vehicles on a flat track is fun and all, but racing on a course with jumps, banked turns, and bridges? Now that’s legit.

Among the Anki items on sale at Amazon are the exact pieces you need to make those upgrades. (A couple of starter kits are there too, just in case you’re a new user.) And, according to the great Dom Toretto, the small scale of the competition will not diminish your victories. Ask any racer. Any real racer. It don’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile. Winning’s winning.