It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Live Your Best Leslie Knope Life With This Giant Waffle Blanket

Sheilah Villari
Giant Foods Blanket | $22 | Amazon Gold Box
Giant Foods Blanket | $22 | Amazon Gold Box

Waffles. Friends. Work.” Leslie Knope knew what was up as long as work always came last in those words. Treat yo self today to this huge plush waffle blanket, order in from JJ’s Diner, and pop on Mouse Rat. This giant blanket is 39% off for the next few hours in this Amazon lightning deal.

This soft flannel blanket is seventy-one inches in diameter and made from eco-friendly materials. It’s easy to wash on a gentle cycle in your machine. But waffles aren’t the only option on the menu, all the food blankets appear to be in this fast deal. If you’re pals with a taco belle, grab her the burrito blanket. There are also two options for a pizza prince in both pepperoni and veggie. Get cozy and have a night in with your favorite snacks. This gives new meaning to comfort food.

Prime members get free two-day shipping and this deal will run for the next five hours.

