Your Instant Pot comes with the barebones accessories you need to get started, but a few affordable extras can elevate your pressure cooking experience to new levels. And today, a bunch of gear from Instant Pot itself just happens to be on sale.



The best accessory you can buy, in my opinion, is a second inner pot. Now, if one’s dirty, or holding leftovers in the fridge, you can still use your Instant Pot. It normally costs $30, but it’s under $23 today for the standard 6 qt. size.

A glass lid is more of a nice-to-have than necessary accessory, but being able to see what’s going on inside the pot can be handy when you’re using sauté mode, and the steam vent means it’s great for slow cooking as well. Normally $15, it’s down to $11 today.

The rest of the deals revolve around silicone accessories. Save on a full accessory kit, a steamer basket, and a steam rack, all made by Instant Pot itself.