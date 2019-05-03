Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

There is no age limit on who can enjoy all things Barbie. If you grew up playing with Barbie dolls, do you remember how glamorous her life was? She had a massive Dream home, a Malibu beach house, a hot pink sports car, and of course, who could forget the Barbie DreamCamper? You can actually buy an updated DreamCamper on Amazon and for only $50, which is $20-$30 less than usual, making it an all-time low price. You can add this camper to your old Barbie collection or you can get this for the kid in your life and start them on a wonderful Barbie journey.