Live Vicariously Through Virtual Friends With The Sims 4 for $5 and Up to 88% off Expansions and Game Packs

The Sims 4 (PC) | $5 | Amazon

Up to 88% off The Sims 4 Expansions and Game Packs | Amazon

For those feeling cooped up and isolated right now, take solace in the fact that you’re not alone. There’s a w hole world of Sims people right now just waiting to be created and have their actions dictated by you. Lucky for you, The Sims 4 and its multitude of expansions and Game Packs are up to 88% off right now on Amazon.



While the base game is down to a mere $5, the expansions which normally sell for $40 a pop, are now around $20 each. Game Packs, which are smaller expansions featuring cosmetic upgrades, new settings, and bite-size storylines, are roughly $15 each. Whatever genre you’re in the mood for, The Sims 4 will likely scratch that itch, and for a pretty penny less right now too.