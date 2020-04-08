It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Live Vicariously Through Virtual Friends With The Sims 4 for $5 and Up to 88% off Expansions and Game Packs

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
1.2K
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Live Vicariously Through Virtual Friends With iThe Sims 4 /ifor $5i /iand Up to 88% off Expansions and Game Packs
Image: EA
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The Sims 4 (PC) | $5 | Amazon
Up to 88% off The Sims 4 Expansions and Game Packs | Amazon

Advertisement

For those feeling cooped up and isolated right now, take solace in the fact that you’re not alone. There’s a whole world of Sims people right now just waiting to be created and have their actions dictated by you. Lucky for you, The Sims 4 and its multitude of expansions and Game Packs are up to 88% off right now on Amazon.

While the base game is down to a mere $5, the expansions which normally sell for $40 a pop, are now around $20 each. Game Packs, which are smaller expansions featuring cosmetic upgrades, new settings, and bite-size storylines, are roughly $15 each. Whatever genre you’re in the mood for, The Sims 4 will likely scratch that itch, and for a pretty penny less right now too.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals. He refuses to shave and cut his hair until the barbers return.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

REI's Sale Can Save Adventurers up to 30% on a Bunch of Great Brands

Kitchen Essentials From a Professional Chef

Charge Literally Everything With an Anker Powerport 10 Wall Charger

Take $10 Off RAVPower's 10W Fast Wireless Charger