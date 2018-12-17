Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

There are many, many things wrong with the behavior depicted in Mad Men, and I don’t have the energy to begin to get into all of it. Even the way the execs’ offices are set up with bar carts could look at lot more like functional alcoholism than professional hospitality from many angles, but let’s take the charitable view here. Always being able to offer visitors a drink is courteous, and a nice decanter set looks good in almost any environment.



This Godinger Globe Whiskey Decanter Set drops to just $42 via code 6GEHT6Y3, so today might be the day that you lean a little towards the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce way of doing things. (But just a little, and only the good parts.) It has fancy etching and a ship inside the bottle, so it’ll look like you paid a lot more than you did. I’m not saying lie about the cost, but letting people believe what they wanted got Don Draper pretty far in life.