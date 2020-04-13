Live the Eco-Friendly and Wallet-Friendly Life With 35% Off Alternative's Plant-Based Collection

35% off Plant-Based Collection Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Alternative’s mission is to create clothing that is both sustainable and feel good when you wear it. Nothing really shows that promise more than their plant-based collection, and now you can get these items for 35% off by using the code PLANT35 at checkout.

What counts as Alternative’s “plant-based collection”? Well, in this case, items like the Cotton Modal Interlock Pullover work for this promotion, and the code brought the price down from $46 to $30, so you have the potential for some sizable savings. Just look for cotton items, and make sure the code applies to whatever you’re buying!