Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re at all like me, you love your single malts. And a delicious whiskey should be served in an appropriately awesome glass. Right now, Home Depot has two equally handsome Godinger Diamond Whiskey decanter and glasses 7-piece sets for just $15.

Drink up, it’s Friday.