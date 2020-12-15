It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Live Out Your Rambo vs. Robocop Fantasies with $20 off Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
169
Save
Illustration for article titled Live Out Your Rambo vs. Robocop Fantasies with $20 off Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Screenshot: Warner Bros.
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5) | $40 | Amazon
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (XSX) | $40 | Amazon

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 11 released about a year and a half ago, and in true fighting game fashion, there’s already a third separate retail release for the latest entry in the legendary series.

Just launched alongside the new consoles, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundles the core game with all of the bonus add-on characters released to date, including a surprising array of guest pop culture characters (kharacters?) ranging from The Joker and Spawn to Robocop and John Rambo.

Advertisement

Of course, you also get MK legends like Sub-Zero and Scorpion in the mix, along with an array of other fighters new and old, plus the game features an array of visual enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware. Right now, Amazon has both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox (Series X/S and One) versions for $20 off the full list price.

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro

Share This Story

Get our newsletter