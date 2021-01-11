It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Live Out Your Big Fantasies With a Giant Piano Floor Mat, Just $31

Andrew Hayward
Click N’ Play Gigantic Piano Playmat | $31 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Remember the iconic scene in Penny Marshall’s Big in which Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia visit FAO Schwarz and perform “Heart and Soul” and “Chopsticks” by hopping around the giant Walking Piano? If not, check it out: it’s a joyful couple of minutes that we all could use right now.

Better yet, Amazon has this Click N’ Play Gigantic Piano Playmat on sale for just $31 today, a savings of $49. While not nearly to the scale of the movie version, this budget alternative measures nearly seven feet wide with 24 keys, and has eight different instrument sounds to choose from.

Amazon customer reviews are widely positive, with a 4.5-star rating, although some customers say it gets very, very loud. Writes one reviewer: “Holy crap. This might be the most annoying thing I’ve ever purchased. I don’t know what I was thinking and I’m sad it works so well.” Now that’s a ringing endorsement.

