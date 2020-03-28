It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Live Life Headphone-Wire Free with $20 Wireless Earbuds

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
122
Save
Tribit X1 Wireless Earbuds | $20 | Amazon | Use code TribitX1
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Tribit X1 Wireless Earbuds | $20 | Amazon | Use code TribitX1

You know what’s a pain in the ass while trying to exercise? Headphone wires. Whether you’re walking or doing crunches or striking a yoga pose, those wires always seem to get tangled on SOMETHING. Thankfully, Tribit is running an incredible sale on their wireless earbuds. Use code TribitX1 at checkout, and you’ll be able to get these babies for only $20. Grab a pair before they sell out!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

RESOLVED: We Shall Not Emerge From Isolation With Hooves

How to Build a Small Form Factor Gaming PC That Can Fit Anywhere

You Need to Step Up Your Video Conferencing Backdrop Game

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games