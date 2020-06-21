It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Live in a Kitchen-less Studio Apartment? Then This $33 Induction Burner is For You

Elizabeth Henges
SUNAVO Portable Induction Cooktop | $33 | Amazon | Use code SNE7CPKC + clip coupon
Don’t have a kitchen? Then a portable burner will be your best friend. With them, you can still cook some foods, because a microwave and constant takeout isn’t going to cut it. SUNAVO’s induction burner will definitely get the job done and then some, with its safety features and multiple settings.

Even if you have a fully-functioning kitchen, though, there are other uses for a portable burner! If you have a power supply while camping, this baby can be perfect. Or, if you need to cook or keep something warm on the dining room table, bam. Use the code SNE7CPKC and clip the coupon to get the best discount.

