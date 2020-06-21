Live in a Kitchen-less Studio Apartment? Then This $33 Induction Burner is For You

SUNAVO Portable Induction Cooktop SNE7CPKC + clip coupon Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

SUNAVO Portable Induction Cooktop | $33 | Amazon | Use code SNE7CPKC + clip coupon

Advertisement

Don’t have a kitchen? Then a portable burner will be your best friend. With them, you can still cook some foods, because a microwave and constant takeout isn’t going to cut it. SUNAVO’s induction burner will definitely get the job done and then some, with its safety features and multiple settings.

Even if you have a fully-functioning kitchen, though, there are other uses for a portable burner! If you have a power supply while camping, this baby can be perfect. Or, if you need to cook or keep something warm on the dining room table, bam. Use the code SNE7CPKC and clip the coupon to get the best discount.