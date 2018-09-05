We all have times where our waistline perfectly bisects two holes on our belt. It’s a first world problem, sure, but it’s annoying! But it doesn’t have to be this way. SlideBelts’ uber-popular canvas ratchet belts are marked down to $27 in today’s Gold Box. That’s an all-time low, and $9-$15 less than usual, so you won’t have to tighten your belt to afford one.
Live Between the Belt Holes With These $27 Ratchet Belts
