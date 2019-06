Graphic: Shep McAllister

Robert Graham’s bold designs and colorful fabrics might be a bit outside your comfort zone, but at these prices, it’s worth taking a fashion risk. The company’s semi-annual pop-up sale is on, with up to 70% off dozens of styles for men and women.



Even if you aren’t going to go full paisley, they do offer some more understated options and solid, neutral colors. But where’s the fun in that?