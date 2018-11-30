Photo: Amazon

Behold, the largest garage playset Hot Wheels has ever produced. Doesn’t it just bring a tear to your eye? It’s a thing of wonder and beauty, and it’s on sale today for $150.

The Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Playset has a lot going on. It’s over 3 feet tall and holds more than 140 cars, and the elevator can transport 23 vehicles at a time. There’s also a side-by-side race track, a motorized havoc-wreaking gorilla, and a spinning car maintenance station. And, for some reason, a jet.

I’m not saying you’re a bad parent if you don’t buy this triumph of human ingenuity. I don’t have to, because I know you’re capable of looking into your own heart and seeing the truth.

