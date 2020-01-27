Listen Up: You Can Pick up The Best Noise Canceling Headphones For $180, Right Now

Refurb Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones | $180 | eBay

eBay is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones. If you’re okay with Manufacturer refurbished , that is.

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $180 , which is $100 less than buying them new , and as cheap as we’ve ever seen them. And, sure, that’s still a big investment , but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.