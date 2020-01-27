Listen Up: You Can Pick up The Best Noise Canceling Headphones For $180, Right Now

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Refurb Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones | $180 | eBay
eBay is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones. If you’re okay with Manufacturer refurbished, that is.
While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $180, which is $100 less than buying them new, and as cheap as we’ve ever seen them. And, sure, that’s still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.
Advertisement