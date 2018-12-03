Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Noise canceling headphones, like the Sony WH-1000xm3 or Bose QuietComfort 35, come with many useful features, superb audio quality and a restrictive price tag. This alternative from Sennheiser offers great sound and a bare-bones noise canceling experience for less than half the price of the competition.

These cans leave out a lot of the bell and whistles of the competition, such as touch controls and a voice-assistant dedicated button. But they deliver what most people care about most: price and sound quality. And right now, the black version is available at the same price offered on Black Friday: $130.