Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Burgeoning audiophiles: the $250 Sennheiser HD 600 is a great place to start your aural journey.

By design, headphones, like the HD 600, produce clear and detailed sound thanks to the open back design. However, this type of headphones are designed for home listening—they leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world.

Advertisement

These comfortable Sennheisers offer helpful features like detachable cables and adapters for different plug sizes. Better still, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon and about $75 less than average.