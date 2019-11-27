Listen Up: The Best Noise Canceling Headphones Are $100 Off Right Now For Black Friday

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones | $278 | Amazon | Also available at Walmart and Best Buy

During Black Friday, nearly every retailer is dropping the price on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



Advertisement

Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $280, which is $70 less than usual. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.