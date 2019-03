Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Massgenie is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.

This current price is about $60 less than normal. And, sure, that’s a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.