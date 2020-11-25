Listen up, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Buds Are $40 Off

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro | $110 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Hey, you with the face. Yeah, I’m talking to you. Believe it or not, Apple and Sony aren’t the only companies that make solid headphones. In fact, for quite some time now, Anker has been a quiet leader in this category as well, so much so that one of its bestsellers, the Soundcore Life P2, are a Kinja Deals reader favorite, as are the Liberty Air 2 and Liberty Neo. But Anker doesn’t just make budget buds. Its Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless in-ear headphones boast what the company calls its “Astria coaxial acoustic architecture,” or ACAAA for short, assuming you can remember either name.

Anker claims its 11mm driver “eliminates interference while producing harmonized treble and bass for jaw-dropping sound,” though I haven’t tested them out myself to verify whether that’s true or not. What I can verify is that, as stated on the Amazon product listing, the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro come recommended by 11 Grammy Award-winning music producers, including Darrell Thorp, who’s worked with Radiohead, Beck, the Goo Goo Dolls, and even Paul McCartney.

“I was completely blown away, I was, it was quite amazing,” Thorp said of the Liberty 2 Pro’s sound.

In addition to fancy drivers, the Liberty 2 Pro feature an 8-hour battery life, wireless charging, and “HearID,” which, as Anker puts it, “intelligently [analyzes] your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound set up just for your ears.” Given their ostensibly higher quality build and the inclusion of rubberized tips, it should come as a surprise the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are on sale for $40 less than the wireless charging-equipped AirPods using the coupon code currently on this page. But of course, Apple will be Apple. Anker’s well-received, ambitious alternative is 26% off through 11/29.