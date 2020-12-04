It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Listen up: Anker's Soundcore Motion+ and Trance Speakers Are One Sale at Amazon Right Now

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsAnker Deals
376
Save
Anker Soundcore Motion+ | $80 | Amazon Anker Soundcore Trance | $100 | Amazon
Anker Soundcore Motion+ | $80 | Amazon
Anker Soundcore Trance | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker Soundcore Motion+ | $80 | Amazon

Anker Soundcore Trance | $100 | Amazon

A good Bluetooth speaker can liven up a dreary day indoors, whether it’s by streaming your favorite podcast as you doodle away, or bumping your playlist while you cook. There’s no shortage of options, so whatever your needs are, there’s a good fit for you. Right now, Anker’s waterproof Soundcore Motion+, is down from $100 to $80. Anker claims the speaker will run for up to twelve hours, so it’ll work just fine for a day outside.

Advertisement

If you want something a little funkier, the Anker Soundcore Trance, which features a couple rings of LED lights that change colors and rhythms based on what you’re listening to, is down to $100 right now. It’s waterproof too, so you won’t have to worry about any splashes mucking things up.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
Save Big on Laptops, Desktops, and Monitors With the Best Dell and Alienware Deals
The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts
The Best Holiday 2020 Auto and DIY Car Gifts To Park Under the Tree
Your TV Speakers Are Terrible. Amplify Your Audio With the Best Soundbars, According to Gizmodo