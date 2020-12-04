Listen up: Anker's Soundcore Motion+ and Trance Speakers Are One Sale at Amazon Right Now

Anker Soundcore Motion+ | $80 | Amazon

Anker Soundcore Trance | $100 | Amazon

A good Bluetooth speaker can liven up a dreary day indoors, whether it’s by streaming your favorite podcast as you doodle away, or bumping your playlist while you cook. There’s no shortage of options, so whatever your needs are, there’s a good fit for you. Right now, Anker’s waterproof Soundcore Motion+, is down from $100 to $80. Anker claims the speaker will run for up to twelve hours, so it’ll work just fine for a day outside.

Advertisement

If you want something a little funkier, the Anker Soundcore Trance, which features a couple rings of LED lights that change colors and rhythms based on what you’re listening to, is down to $100 right now. It’s waterproof too, so you won’t have to worry about any splashes mucking things up.