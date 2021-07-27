Listen Up! Amazon's Second-Gen Echo Buds Are 21% Off Right Now

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | $109 | Amazon



If you’re a fan of taking your favorite music or media with you wherever you go, you’re likely into wireless earbuds. Amazon’s Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are a lucrative option for anyone looking to add a new pair to their collection, especially at their second-best price of all time. The second-generation buds and included wireless charging case are 21% off right now at just $109. Normally $140, you’re getting some pretty fantastic savings here. These Alexa-enabled earbuds last and last, with 15 hours of audio when utilizing the charging case’s additional juice. You also get hands-free Alexa access, active noise cancellation, and Passthrough Mode to ensure you don’t miss a beat even while bopping your head to one. Not a bad deal if you’re looking to try something beyond Samsung or Apple’s offerings.