Edifier quietly makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on some of their latest products, including the Edifier W860NB Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones.

If you have any doubts on Edifier’s aural pedigree, do a quick Google search for the Edifier S1000DB Bookshelf Speakers and you’ll see why audiophiles will choose this over comparably priced Sonos speakers.

Better still, these are the best prices we’ve seen on these products.