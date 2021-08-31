mbeat Bluetooth Vinyl Player | $249 | StackSocial



Listening to vinyl has come back with quite a splash in the last few years. There is a sort of nostaligic comfort that comes with listening to something on vinyl. Though, I also have this massive Bluetooth speaker that can shake the whole house. Finally I get to combine both with this mbeat Bluetooth vinyl player. We’re about to make our ears bleed listening to Pet Sounds turned up to eleven. The mbeat Bluetooth Vinyl Player price has been reduced by 31% over at StackSocial.