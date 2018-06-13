The computer in your car is a treasure trove of information about gas mileage, engine performance, maintenance issues, and more, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate with you through the primitive language of dashboard warning lights.



Luckily, three such scanners from Kobra are on sale right now, including some wireless ones that sync to your phone and work with third party apps to track and record anything and everything about your car.

The Bluetooth model ($7 with code Z6KXA33D and a 20% on-page coupon) will only work with Android, but the Wi-Fi one ($11 with code PP94JP7K and a 20% on-page coupon) supports iOS as well. There’s also an old-fashioned code checker on sale ($12 with code 7934LGIX and a 15% on-page coupon), if that’s all you’re really interested in.