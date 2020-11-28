It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Listen to Tunes With a Pair of Boltune True Wireless Earbuds, $39

ignacia
Ignacia
Boltune Wireless In-Ear Headphones | $39 | Amazon | Promo code B083P1HY43 + Clipped Coupon
Holiday 2020
Just in time for Cyber Monday, you can grab a pair of Boltune Headphones for just $38 with a clipped coupon, which is about $22 off the original list price of $60. They’re true wireless headphones, have four mics for voice calls, and seven hours of continuous playtime. Grab em’ before they’re gone.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

