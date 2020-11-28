Listen to Tunes With a Pair of Boltune True Wireless Earbuds, $39

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Boltune Wireless In-Ear Headphones | $39 | Amazon | Promo code B083P1HY43 + Clipped Coupon
Just in time for Cyber Monday, you can grab a pair of Boltune Headphones for just $38 with a clipped coupon, which is about $22 off the original list price of $60. They’re true wireless headphones, have four mics for voice calls, and seven hours of continuous playtime. Grab em’ before they’re gone.
Advertisement